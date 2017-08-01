Home | News | General | Protesters Did Not Force Buhari Out Of London – Femi Adesina

The Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina has said Buhari’s return today had nothing to do with yesterday’s protest in the UK.

Adesina said even before the protest, he and some other people were aware that the president would return today.

He made this known on Saturday while addressing reporters shortly after the arrival of the president.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General