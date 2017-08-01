Home | News | General | Protesters Did Not Force Buhari Out Of London – Femi Adesina
APC welcomes Buhari, salutes Osinbajo
Buhari’s Return: Fani-Kayode Commends Protesters

Protesters Did Not Force Buhari Out Of London – Femi Adesina



  • 5 hours 56 minutes ago
The Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina has said Buhari’s return today had nothing to do with yesterday’s protest in the UK.
He made this known on Saturday while addressing reporters shortly after the arrival of the president.
Adesina said even before the protest, he and some other people were aware that the president would return today.

