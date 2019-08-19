Buhari’s Return: Fani-Kayode Commends Protesters

Following the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria from a medical vacation in the United Kingdom, scores of eminent Nigerians have been airing their opinions on the matter.

While some, particularly those in the President’s All Progressives Congress (APC) believe the arrival of the first citizen is a vindication of the party’s position that Buhari’s health condition was not as bad as the opposition wants Nigerians to believe, others insist that the courage of protesters who took their game to London eventually forced the President to return home.

One of those who belong to the latter school of thought is a former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

Reacting to President Buhari’s arrival yesterday, the ex- Minister commended the Charly Boy-led #OurMumuDonDo movement saying their offshore campaign in London, forced the President to change his mind to return home.

“I commend the efforts of the #ResumeorResign group for chasing Muhammadu Buhari out of the United Kingdom after one night of protest outside Abuja House in London,” he wrote on his Twitter Handle.