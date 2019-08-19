Eagles Beat Benin 2-0 To Qualify For CHAN
- 5 hours 59 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Eagles had in the first-leg succumbed to a late penalty and that needed them to score at least two goals in Kano, which they eventually did.
The Benin side got a lifeline when they won a penalty but Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa dived in the right direction and made the save to make sure the score remained unchanged.
Goals were scored by Rabiu Ali and Kingsley Eduwo.
