Presidency reveals what Osinbajo did in President’s absence
The Presidency on Saturday said the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo held on effectively while President Muhammadu Buhari was away in London recuperating from an undisclosed illness.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said this while addressing journalists at the Abuja airport ahead of Buhari’s arrival.
Adesina stated that upon Buhari’s arrival, both Buhari and his Vice will continue to work together.
He also said Buhari’s return had nothing to do with the “return or resign protests” going on in some parts of Nigeria and London.
Adesina further disclosed that he and some presidential aides only knew about Buhari’s return some days back.
He said, “The return of the President has nothing to do with the protest.
“It is about continuing with the work he started. Some of us knew about his return some days back.
“Remember that the Acting President held on effectively and they will continue the work together.”
