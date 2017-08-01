Buhari’s return: I’ve been vindicated – Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that he has been vindicated with the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London.
Buhari took off from London Saturday morning to return to Nigeria after 100 days of medical abroad.
Speaking on NTA while waiting for the president’s arrival at the airport, the minister said there would be celebration at the home of every Nigerian over the recovery of the president.
“We’ll, to say I have been vindicated is an understatement. I am happy and I believe so is every Nigeria. There will be surely celebration in the home of every Nigeria today,” he said.
Asked if there will be any party to welcome the president, Mohammed jokingly said, “I heard the NTA is organizing a party and we will join you guys to celebrate.”
