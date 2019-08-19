PICTURES: Nigerians celebrate Buhari’s return
Jubilant pro-President Muhammadu Buhari protesters and Abuja resident on Saturday temporarily blocked the highway along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja (NAIA) singing and dancing to welcome President Buhari from London.
The security personnel deployed to ensure smooth traffic flows along the highway abandoned their duty posts as they could not control the crowds, shouting “Sai Baba Buhari’’.
