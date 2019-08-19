Home | News | General | Pastor quits Trump’s evangelical advisory board, says ‘President has crossed the line’
PICTURES: Nigerians celebrate Buhari’s return
Buhari meets Osinbajo, security chiefs behind closed doors

Pastor quits Trump’s evangelical advisory board, says ‘President has crossed the line’



  • 2 hours 58 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

New York City megachurch pastor, Mr. A.R. Bernard, became the first religious leader to step down from President Trump’s evangelical advisory board.

He also announced his resignation via the Twitter.

Bernard announced on Twitter Friday that “it became obvious that there was a deepening conflict in values between myself and the administration.”

Many of Trump’s religious advisers have stood by the President following widespread outrage over his response to violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, while members of his Committee on the Arts and the Humanities resigned in protest on Friday, capping off a dramatic week that included a stream of CEO resignations from two of Trump’s business councils.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Pastor quits Trump’s evangelical advisory board, says ‘President has crossed the line’
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 212