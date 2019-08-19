Home | News | General | Pastor quits Trump’s evangelical advisory board, says ‘President has crossed the line’

New York City megachurch pastor, Mr. A.R. Bernard, became the first religious leader to step down from President Trump’s evangelical advisory board.

He also announced his resignation via the Twitter.

Bernard announced on Twitter Friday that “it became obvious that there was a deepening conflict in values between myself and the administration.”

Many of Trump’s religious advisers have stood by the President following widespread outrage over his response to violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, while members of his Committee on the Arts and the Humanities resigned in protest on Friday, capping off a dramatic week that included a stream of CEO resignations from two of Trump’s business councils.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General