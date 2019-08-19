PDP Welcomes Back President Buhari
- 3 hours 43 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has saluted President Muhammadu Buhari on his return from his over three months medical vacation to London.
The welcome message of the party was issued by the Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, National Publicity Secretary, PDP National Caretaker Committee on Saturday in Abuja.
“We believe that Mr. President is healthier now to assume his responsibility at the helm of the Country’s affairs.
“We thank the Almighty for saving his life.
“We pray that God grants him better health and understanding on how to rescue our poor economy and relieve Nigerians from the current hardship.”
The President departed Nigeria on May 7 and returned on Aug. 19.
He will be addressing the nation on Monday.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles