PDP Welcomes Back President Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has saluted President Muhammadu Buhari on his return from his over three months medical vacation to London.

The welcome message of the party was issued by the Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, National Publicity Secretary, PDP National Caretaker Committee on Saturday in Abuja.

“We believe that Mr. President is healthier now to assume his responsibility at the helm of the Country’s affairs.

“We thank the Almighty for saving his life.

“We pray that God grants him better health and understanding on how to rescue our poor economy and relieve Nigerians from the current hardship.”

The President departed Nigeria on May 7 and returned on Aug. 19.

He will be addressing the nation on Monday.

