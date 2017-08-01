Home | News | General | VIDEO: President Buhari Arrives Aso Villa Where Osinbajo Was waiting Ahead Of Him
President Buhari arrives residence, taking a walk and is welcomed by Acting President Osinbajo & others already waiting there, ahead of him from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport.

    [embedded content]

