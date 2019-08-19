Home | News | General | LIVE UPDATES: Buhari arrives Nigeria after 105 days in London (photos, video)
LIVE UPDATES: Buhari arrives Nigeria after 105 days in London (photos, video)



President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria today after 105 days in the United Kingdom where he was on medical vacation.

The president's return was announced by his media aide Femi Adesina in the early hours of Saturday.

The statement read:

"President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today, after receiving medical attention in London.

"The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then."

The statement also included some plans the president has for the nation next week.

Meanwhile, Nigerians are waiting anxiously for his return and you can have all the live updates here on NAIJ.com.

