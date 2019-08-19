Home | News | General | IPOB denies reports it withdrew call for Anambra election boycott

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied claims that it withdrew its order on the boycott of Anambra election

- The group said it the reports are false

- IPOB said it will hold a mega rally on Sunday where Nnamdi Kanu will openly declare the group's position on the forthcoming election

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied reports that its leader Nnamdi Kanu withdrew the group's call for a boycott of the November 18, Anambra election.

The group said at no time did Kanu say IPOB will be part of the elections in the state.

Sahara Reporters reports that the media aide to the IPOB leader Darlington Okolie said the group's leadership has only one condition required for elections to hold in Anambra state.

Okolie said that Kanu has not had a change of mind regarding the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra.

He said: "Whoever said that [there has been a shift in IPOB's position] is telling lies. The media in Lagos is fond of spreading falsehood about us. Nnamdi Kanu can never go back on his word. There will be no election in Anambra."

"There is nothing anybody can do about this. Any media that is reporting that Nnamdi Kanu has withdrawn his call to boycott Anambra elections is simply practicing false reportage,” Okolie said.

Okolie further revealed that the IPOB will conduct a mass rally on Sunday, August 20.

He said the group's leader will use the rally platform to openly declare his position on the election in Anambra state.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Igbo leaders met with Kanu on Friday, August 18.

The leaders under the aegis of Ala Igbo International Foundation met with the IPOB leader to discuss the forthcoming elections in Anambra state, NAIJ.com gathered.

