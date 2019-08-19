Home | News | General | Saraki welcomes Buhari, reveals first task for executive, legislature

- The Senate President has welcome President Muhammadu Buhari

- Bukola Saraki thanked Almighty Allah for bringing Buhari back whole

- He also said he expects the legislature and the executive to collaborate on presentation, consideration and signing of the 2018 budget

The Senate President Bukola Saraki has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari who just returned to Nigeria from London.

Saraki is a welcome message thanked Almighty Allah for bring the president back whole.

He said it was clear President Buhari would return soon when they met two days ago in London.

Saraki said: "Now that President Buhari has returned home, both branches of the government, both the executive and the legislature must continue to sync our policy and legislative objectives to strengthen our economy through the diversification of our revenue stream."

READ ALSO: LIVE UPDATES: Buhari arrives Nigeria after 105 days in London (photos, video)

He also said such collaboration will help to create access to capital development.

"We must also tackle the unemployment problem head-on.We must do this by working together," Saraki said.

The Senate President further added that in the following weeks the Senate will be looking forward to the viement request by the presidency which is before the National Assembly.

READ ALSO: The President is stronger, firmer and healthier - Lai Mohammed reveals after welcoming Buhari

He also said the Senate is looking forward to an early presentation, consideration and passage of the 2018 budget.

Saraki also commended vice president Yemi Osinbajo who acted as the Acting President during President Buhari's absence.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NAIJ.com earlier reported that President Buhari arrived Nigerian from London on Saturday, August 19.

The president's arrival comes after he spent 105 days on a medical vacation in London.

Watch this NAIJ.com TV video of Nigerians reacting to President Buhari return:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General