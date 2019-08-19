Home | News | General | The President is stronger, firmer and healthier - Lai Mohammed reveals after welcoming Buhari

- The minister of information Lai Mohammed has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari's return

- Mohammed said President Buhari came back stronger and healthier

- He also said he is grateful to God for Buhari's return

The minister of information Lai Mohammed on Saturday, August 19, said that President Muhammadu Buhari came back to Nigeria stronger.

Speaking to Channels Television after receiving the president alongside the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Mohammed said: "The president is stronger, firmer and healthier."

Mohammed also he was grateful to God for the president's return.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport at about 4.36 pm on Saturday, August 19.

The historic return comes after President Buhari spent 105 days in London for an undisclosed ailment.

He was received by the vice president Yemi Osinbajo, the chief of staff, Abba Kyari, and other presidential aides and dignitaries.

The president's arrival to Nigerian was met with huge welcome from many Nigerians especially those from Northern extraction.

