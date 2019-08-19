BREAKING: President Buhari lands in Nigeria (photos,video)
- After 105 days away from work, President Buhari has arrived Nigeria
- Prior to his arrival several of his aides and staff prepared enthusiastically
- He was welcomed by dignitaries and aides at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Nigeria after 105 days away from work. He spent 103 days in the UK been treated for an undisclosed ailment.
He was welcomed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport by staff, aides, and some APC governor's including Rochas Okorocha.
Below are pictures of him arriving:
The presidential plane arrives Source: Twitter, Garba Shehu
President Buhari spotted after he left the plane in Abuja
Below is also a video from his arrival:
Here are more pictures of his arrival and been greeted by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo:
President Buhari meets with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Source: Twitter, Aso Rock
President Buhari alights the plane to cheering from the crowd Source: Twitter, Aso Rock
He was then driven back to the villa:
The president's long absence has been a source of several protests and counter-protests in the countryside many called on him to either resume or resign.
Prior to his arrival, NAIJ.com reported that he announcement of President Buhari's imminent return has generated a lot of excitement all over Nigeria and the presidential villa at Aso Rock, Abuja is not left out.
The presidential villa is reportedly with activities as staff and security personnel are making last minute preparations to receive him.
Watch this NAIJ.com video of the jubilation in Daura when President Buhari returned in the past:[embedded content]
