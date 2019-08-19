Home | News | General | BREAKING: President Buhari lands in Nigeria (photos,video)
Aso Villa staff prepare to receive President Buhari as he lands soon (photos)

BREAKING: President Buhari lands in Nigeria (photos,video)



- After 105 days away from work, President Buhari has arrived Nigeria

- Prior to his arrival several of his aides and staff prepared enthusiastically

- He was welcomed by dignitaries and aides at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Nigeria after 105 days away from work. He spent 103 days in the UK been treated for an undisclosed ailment.

He was welcomed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport by staff, aides, and some APC governor's including Rochas Okorocha.

Below are pictures of him arriving:

BREAKING: President Buhari lands in Nigeria (photos)

BREAKING: President Buhari lands in Nigeria (photos)

The presidential plane arrives Source: Twitter, Garba Shehu

The presidential plane arrives Source: Twitter, Garba Shehu

President Buhari spotted after he left the plane in Abuja

President Buhari spotted after he left the plane in Abuja

Below is also a video from his arrival:

