Home | News | General | Video: Large crowd welcome President Buhari to Nigeria
Buhari’s Return: End to controversies – Abaribe
AAEUN calls for better funding of Agriculture

Video: Large crowd welcome President Buhari to Nigeria



  • 6 hours 25 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A large crowd trooped out to welcome President Buhari back to Nigeria after he had been abroad for 103 days, from May 7 to August 10th, 2017. What do you say? Type your comments below:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Video: Large crowd welcome President Buhari to Nigeria
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 212