Home | News | General | Photos: President Buhari returns
Move over AY, here comes 100 Days in London! – Reno
Inoaghan tasks Sapele/Okpe people on voter’s registration

Photos: President Buhari returns



  • 7 hours 26 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. AUG 19 2017.
President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival received by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. AUG 19 2017.
President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival received by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. AUG 19 2017.
President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. AUG 19 2017.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Photos: President Buhari returns
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 212