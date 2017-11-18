Home | News | General | Anambra guber: Chidoka wins UPP primary as one dead in Police clash with thugs

Former aviation minister and frontline contender in the November 18, 2017 Anambra state governorship election, Chief Osita Chidoka has won the primaries conducted by the United Progressive Party (UPP) in Awka, Anambra on Saturday.

Chief Chidoka who became the lone contender in the party’s governorship primary following the withdrawal of Hon. Chudi Offodile, left him with a total of 1,222 votes.

However, one person has been confirmed dead as thugs, suspected to be loyal to one of the aspirants clashed with the police at the accreditation center for the United Progressive Party (UPP) governorship election primary.

The deceased, Mr. Abuchi Uwakwe, a father of a two-months old baby was chairman of the UPP Owere Ezikela ward in Orumba South Local Government area of the state.

An accreditation official who pleaded anonymity said trouble started when one of the aspirants in the race, Hon. Chudi Offodile, came to the accreditation venue to express his resentment over certain issues, after which he left in anger.

The official hinted that following the development, some aggrieved youths became unruly and demanded that the exercise be halted but were challenged by the police, leading to the clash and eventual death of the ward chairman.

He said the disruptive youths who broke through the security barriers, attacked some delegates and attempted to gain access to the accreditation stands before they were dispersed by the police, who later brought the situation under control.

He said however, Offodile later withdraw from the race through a letter forwarded to the national leadership of the party, leaving Chief Osita Chidoka as the lone contender in the party’s governorship primary.

While the spokesperson Mr. Ogbuehi Dike could not be reached as at press time, a delegate from Orumba South, who also sustained injuries in the stampede, Mr. Chuma Ugwu described the incident as unfortunate. He said the UPP is known for the unity in its fold, demanding that those behind the incident be brought to book.

When contacted, the Director Media of the Osita Chidoka Campaign, Viola Ifeyinwa Okolie expressed shock over the attack, adding that Chidoka was deeply saddened by the incident.

Stating that she learnt that the police is already investigating the issue, Okolie urged that the matter should not be dismissed as political and urged security agencies to thoroughly investigate it and ensure that justice is done.

