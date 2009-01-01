Home | News | General | PICTURE OF THE DAY: President Buhari reunited with his family in Aso Rock
PICTURE OF THE DAY: President Buhari reunited with his family in Aso Rock



  • 12 hours 46 minutes ago
President Muhammadu Buhari {center} with the members of his family at the residence after his Arrival from London in Abuja on Saturday. PHOTO AKIN OLADOKUN.
President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo,Zamfara State Governor Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari,Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Abubakar Sirika and Governor of Imo State Chief Rochas Okorocha at the residence Offering Prayers after the President Arrival from London in Abuja Saturday. PHOTO AKIN OLADOKUN.

