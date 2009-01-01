Home | News | General | How Buhari's supporters blocked Abuja Airport road to welcome him (photos, video)

- Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari flooded the Highway that leads to the airport

- The supporters danced in jubilation for President Buhari's return

- There were in their thousand almost out-numbering security operatives deployed to maintain law and order

Some supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, August 19, blocked the highway leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The supporters in their thousands flooded the streets with brooms - representing the logo of the All Progressives Congress, led by President Buhari.

The supporters were also seen dancing and jubilating on the highway while welcoming the President who arrived Nigeria after spending 105 days in London.

The supporters danced in jubilation for President Buhari's return. Source: Twitter, @APCNigeria

Although, they were prevented from taking over the highway by some security officials stationed to maintain law and order, some of the supporters, NAIJ.com gathered begged for access the have a glimpse of the president.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that President Buhari returned to Nigeria from London on Saturday, August 19.

The President upon his return was welcomed by the vice president Yemi Osinbajo and some presidential aides including his chief of staff Abba Kyari.

Also, President Buhari received the a guard salute from the guard of honour who also joined to welcome him at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

You can watch this NAIJ.com video of Abuja drivers celebrating President Buhari's return:

[embedded content]

