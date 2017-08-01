Home | News | General | Nigerian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia celebrate President Buhari’s return

Abuja – Some Nigerian Pilgrims currently performing this year’s pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia have joined thousands of other citizens at home in celebrating President Muhammadu Buhari’s returm from London.

The pilgrims, who are mostly female, were seen singing and dancing in the holy land in a video that went viral in the social media. President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock with governors.

Similar scenarios were witnessed in different parts of Nigeria where thousands of youths stormed streets and roads celebrating President Buhari’s return.

In the Federal Capital Territory, pro-Buhari protesters blocked major highways along airport road, Nyanya-Mararaba-Keffi and some streets in Kubwa and Dutse in Bwari local government area of the FCT.

President Buhari, who had been on medical treatment in the United Kingdom for the past 100 days, was received by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, some state governors and ministers at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The governors at the airport included governors of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Nyeson Wike of Rivers, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Deputy governor of Kaduna state, Mr Barnabas Bala.

Among those at the airport to welcome the president included members of the National Assembly, service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari as well as other presidential aides.

Others at the airports are the National Security Adviser to the President (NSA) retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; the Director-General, Department of State Security (DSS), Alhaji Lawal Daura and other dignitaries from and within Abuja.

The President took a national salute from the Presidential Guards Brigade while cultural groups were also singing and dancing to welcome him back home.(NAN)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General