By Peter Okutu
ABAKALIKI-The South East Governors Forum Saturday welcomed President Muhammad Buhari back to the country after his Medical vacation in the United Kingdom and thanked God for granting him healing.

President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock with governors.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor described the recovery of Mr. President as great work of God and wished him total recovery as he assumes duty.

He thanked Nigerians for praying for President Buhari’s recovery, adding that it showed that Nigerians are becoming more patriotic despite the varying political lines.

He further called for more prayers and dedication to service by every Nigerian, noting that it is only through unity of purpose that the country could achieve greatness.

While cautioning against hate speeches, the forum reiterated the readiness of the governors of the zone to protect lives and property of every Nigerian irrespective of tribe of religion and called on governor of other regions to do same.

South East Governors welcomes Mr. President
