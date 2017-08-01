Home | News | General | Ex militants group urges Buhari´s critics to apologise to Nigerians for misinformation

Abuja – The National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators (NCNDE-A), has urged those who peddled false reports on President Muhammadu Buhari´s health to apologise to Nigerians for misinformation.



The president of the group, Mr Eshanekpe Israel, made the call in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, following President Buhari´s return to the country.

Buhari left for London since May 7 where he had been receiving medical attention after formally transferring power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as required by the Constitution.

“Those who played God in their mockery of the president’s ill health should humbly apologise to Nigerians for heating up the polity without justification,’’ Israel said.

The official said that such critics wished Buhari death because they wanted the norms of corruption and impunity to continue unabated in the country.

He said having waited for the announcement of President Buhari´s death in vain.

“The country’s enemies found occupation in his ill health, rolling drums of evil sounds and spewing deliberate falsehood to incite the people against the administration,’’ he said.

He emphasised that the Buhari administration, though inherited a battered economy from its predecessor, was poised to take the country to a greater height by ensuring true development.

Israel said that the Buhari-led administration should therefore, be supported by all well-meaning Nigerians.

The ex-militant, while welcoming the president back to the country, said that Nigerians who voted massively for him in 2015 had been vindicated.

He said if the reverse had been the case, members of the opposition party would have organised a national crusade to mock Nigerians of good will.

NAN reports that the President is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast on Monday at 7.00 a.m.(NAN)

