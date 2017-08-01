Home | News | General | New York City Pastor Becomes The First Religious leader to Resign From Trump’s Evangelical Advisory Board

A New York City megachurch pastor, A.R. Bernard became the first religious leader to step down from President Trump’s evangelical advisory board.

He made the announcement on Twitter saying “it became obvious that there was a deepening conflict in values between myself and the administration.”

In another interview with CNN, he said ‘when he vacillated over the last week, especially over Charlottesville, I had come to the point where I had to make a decision to more than just step away. When you vacillate like that, it means that there’s not a set of core values that you have determined to guide your thinking, your decision-making. Instead, it demonstrates that you are being tossed between opinions of those around you. And I’ve got a problem with that kind of lack of leadership.”



