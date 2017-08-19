Home | News | General | Tboss Hangs Out With Kemen, Waje, Praiz And AY 
Tboss Hangs Out With Kemen, Waje, Praiz And AY 



  • 12 hours 25 minutes ago
Ex-housemates, Tboss and Kemen were pictured together at the night of the presentation of the ambulance to the Nigerian Fire Service by Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill.

Others pictured are singers, Waje and Praiz and ace comedian, AY makun! Photos below;

