Runtown Gifts Himself Customized Mercedes-Benz G Wagon
Runtown Gifts Himself Customized Mercedes-Benz G Wagon



  • 12 hours 51 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Runtown just got himself a customized Mercedes-Benz G wagon for his birthday!

The singer added a year recently and decided to spoil himself by adding a 35Million Benz to his fleet of cars! Photos below;

