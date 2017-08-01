Home | News | General | Checkout Massive Crowd That Welcomed Buhari Home From Airport Today (photos/video)
Who Gave Nicky Minaj ‘Bible’? Her New Tweet Tho..
‘I Didn’t Undergo Any Plastic Surgery’ – Moyo Lawal Debunks Claims (VIDEO)

Checkout Massive Crowd That Welcomed Buhari Home From Airport Today (photos/video)



  • 14 hours 33 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

A mammoth crowd was on hand at the airport to welcome President Buhari home after his 103 days of medical vacation. See photos and video below:

https://twitter.com/_/status/898952245991133184

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Checkout Massive Crowd That Welcomed Buhari Home From Airport Today (photos/video)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 281