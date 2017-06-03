Home | News | General | ‘I Didn’t Undergo Any Plastic Surgery’ – Moyo Lawal Debunks Claims (VIDEO)
'I Didn't Undergo Any Plastic Surgery' – Moyo Lawal Debunks Claims (VIDEO)



  • 14 hours 36 minutes ago
Moyo Lawal has debunked claims that she had once undergone plastic surgery!

The Nollywood actress while addressing the claims, coupled with attack from her fans, stated this in an interview with BroadwayTV. Video Below;

https://youtu.be/mBlY6R_wc0M

‘I Didn’t Undergo Any Plastic Surgery’ – Moyo Lawal Debunks Claims (VIDEO)
