Pete Edochie, Juliet Ibrahim Unite In Kenny's Divas
Pete Edochie, Juliet Ibrahim Unite In Kenny’s Divas



After her brief hiatus, Nollywood actress c*m producer, Adaslim has come up with a new flick titled Kenny’s Divas, where she paired veteran actor, Pete Edochie with Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim.

Other stars featured in the movie include Bryan Okwara, Oby Somina Okafor and Ruby Dabbour.

Giving a short synopsis of the movie, the filmmaker said Pete Edochie in the movie,  was struggling to keep his jewellery and precious stone empire from falling while fighting for his love for Juliet Ibrahim with his protégé, Bryan Okwara.

“Kenny’s Divas is one movie after my heart. Aside going all out to get my godfather, Pete Edochie to star in the movie, I was awed by the sterling performance each act on the movie delivered and this I can say is what will keep the fans on the edge of their seats all through,” she said.

“I’ve been working for a while and not many knew what I was up to but it was indeed a lot of hard work with lots of resources also put to good use by my team.”

