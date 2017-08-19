Home | News | General | 16-yr-old Girl Narrates How 7 Men Raped, Filmed Her In Delta, Reveals Their Names

The Police in Orerokpe have arrested two persons for allegedly raping a sixteen year old girl (name withheld) in Okene Primary School in Okuokoko Community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

Five other suspects who took part in the crime are on the run.

DAILY POST gathered that the suspects photographed and filmed their act which occurred at about 4pm on the 8th of August.

The victim, who spoke to our correspondent in Warri, Delta State capital, recalled how she was dragged into the school by the suspects – seven of them – while on her way to a see a friend.

She also claimed that the gang forcefully pulled and tore her clothes to shreds before they raped her.

The victim, who spoke in the presence of her father, claimed to know the seven suspects gave their names as, Monday, Alex, Mavuaye, Lucky, John Aboy, Destiny and Emma.

Delta State Chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR Comrade Prince Kehinde-Taiga condemned the act, saying the CDHR will ensure the prosecution of the culprits with a view to bringing them to justice.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General