'Pastor Kumuyi came to my rescue after I stepped on poison'

By Olushola Elemile

It was harvest of miracles in the South-South when the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor W.F Kumuyi, visited six cities in the zone.

Kumuyi

In each state visited, the power of God was visible as the lame walked, the dumb spoke and other spectacular miracles took place.

At Ikom, Cross River State, a 60-year-old man, Nkam Okereke, who claimed to have stepped on a poisonous substance and was unable to walk for years, stood up and started walking to the amazement of the crowd. One Miss Mary Nickolas also said she was cured of two months’ madness. 40-year-old Patience Amini, who was allegedly dumb, started to speak immediately after Kumuyi prayed.

Other miracles at Ikom include Mr. Benard U. Ukodu, who was said to have been cured of elephantiasis, and Francisca Ally, who allegedly developed a strange sickness and was unable to walk, was healed during the crusade.

Eket witnessed Kumuyi ministering throughout the crusade. Samuel Ubongabwri was healed of alleged spinal cord injury that was said to have lasted 15 years while Dorcas Samuel, from Ibeno community, said she was healed of moving objects in the body and partial deafness.

At the Uyo event, a man was healed of alleged partial stroke while Favour Michael, who reportedly had problems with her menstural cycle, got healed.

At Ovwian, near Warri, Delta State, a man who allegedly suffered 5 years of respiratory problem, was healed.

Crusade participants in Ahoda Rivers State were not left out of the harvest of miracles and God supernatural intervention.

Mrs. Comfort, from Ogonokom, who was allegedly deaf and dumb for over five years, was able to talk.

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, Joyful, from Otiokpoti, was healed of alleged hemorrhage which had afflicted her since 2009 and Charles Ebimegha, from Ekeremor, healed of alleged stroke.

At the great possibilities crusade at Ora-oluku near Benin-City, Justina David was healed of alleged mental illness. According to her, she felt calmness in her body after the prayer of Kumuyi.

The crusades, which attracted thousands of worshippers, underscored the fact that people were still hungry for God and that they needed a channel through which to reach him. This was what Kumuyi provided for them throughout the cities he visited for the crusades.

