Home | News | General | Elizade Varsity exceeds ICAN ‘minimum eligibility criteria’

Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has described Elizade University, Ilara Mokin, Ondo State as one of the best universities in Nigeria training future accounting professionals.

lt also endorsed the high quality of the institution’s B. Sc accounting programme, describing it as one of the best in the country.

ICAN President, Mallam Isma’ila Muhammadu Zakari, stated this during the signing of Mutual Cooperation Agreement between the professional body and institution.

The programme is under the ICAN Mutual Cooperation Agreement with Tertiary Institutions (MCATI).

Zakari said the visitation team “was satisfied that the Elizade University Accounting and Finance Department has exceeded the minimum eligibility criteria set by the Council of the Institute and consequently recommended the collaboration and signing of this Mutual Co-operation Agreement with Elizade University”.

He went on: “The Mutual Cooperation Agreement requires that undergraduate accounting students will study using the integrated ICAN/NUC Approved Accounting Curriculum and those who graduate from the Accounting Department of Elizade University would be granted 11 subject exemptions.

“The highest number of exemptions granted to any ICAN students as against seven 7 subjects exemption granted to students whose universities are under the normal ICAN accreditation scheme and it represents full exemptions from Foundation and Skills levels of ICAN Professional Examinations.

“This implies that students who are currently in 100 level as at the date of this signing, would be granted exemptions from all 5 papers in Foundation and 6 papers in Skill levels of the Institute’s examinations.

“On successful completion of their undergraduate accounting degree programme would be required to write just the five 5 subjects of the Professional level only to qualify as Chartered Accountants.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Theophilus Fadayomi, lauded the founder of the institution, Chief Micheal Ade Ojo, for ensuring that the institution is a cynosure of all eyes, adding that Elizade had moved from academic base to excellence.

The Head of Department, Accounting and Finance, Dr Emmanuel Eragbhe, assured that the agreement will assist its undergraduates to join ICAN for a rewarding career in accountancy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General