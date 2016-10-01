Home | News | General | Benue disowns quit notice to herdsmen

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State government has distanced itself from the purported notice issued to herdsmen by a coalition of Middle Belt youths under the aegis of Middle Belt Renaissance Forum to vacate the state by October 1.

Cows

The government directed security agencies to investigate the matter and apprehend those behind the notice.

In a statement yesterday in Makurdi by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Governor, Mr. Terver Akase, the government urged herdsmen in the state to disregard the notice.

“Governor Ortom urges the people of the state to remain calm and go about their normal businesses as anyone found to be fomenting trouble on account of such a quit notice will be arrested and brought to justice”, the statement said.

“He calls on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of coexistence as the constitution allows all nationals to reside anywhere in the country provided they don’t constitute threat to security.”

