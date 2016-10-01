Benue disowns quit notice to herdsmen
- 8 hours 23 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
By Peter Duru, Makurdi
Benue State government has distanced itself from the purported notice issued to herdsmen by a coalition of Middle Belt youths under the aegis of Middle Belt Renaissance Forum to vacate the state by October 1.
The government directed security agencies to investigate the matter and apprehend those behind the notice.
In a statement yesterday in Makurdi by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Governor, Mr. Terver Akase, the government urged herdsmen in the state to disregard the notice.
“Governor Ortom urges the people of the state to remain calm and go about their normal businesses as anyone found to be fomenting trouble on account of such a quit notice will be arrested and brought to justice”, the statement said.
“He calls on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of coexistence as the constitution allows all nationals to reside anywhere in the country provided they don’t constitute threat to security.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles