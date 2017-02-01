Home | News | General | Basketmouth, top comedians to thrill at Glo Laffta Fest in FESTAC

Nigeria’s top comedians led by Bright Okpocha, widely known as Basketmouth, will thrill residents of FESTAC Town and adjoining communities in Lagos at Glo Laffta Fest, today.

basketmouth

Organiser of the event, Globacom, said the show would be held at Golden Tulip Hotel.

Other comedians who will perform at the show are I Go Dye, Gordons, music-comedy advocate, Kenny Black; Bash the Cash, and Acapella. Salvador, who is generally regarded as the funniest man in Uganda, will also entertain guests at the event.

“All the comedians slated to perform on Sunday have given commitment to give their best. Our subscribers should look forward to having a time of their lives,” the company stated.

It added that delectable actresses, Juliet Ibrahim from Ghana and Nigeria’s Ebube Nwagbo, would anchor the show, while a pleasant surprise awaited the audience as some of the best entertainment personalities would add glamour to the show as celebrity guests.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General