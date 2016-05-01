Home | News | General | Group urges cleric to vie for House of Reps seat

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AHEAD of the 2019 general election, a group, Committee of Graduates of Ambrose Ali University, AAU, Ekpoma, Edo State, has called on Rev Francis Waive to contest for the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency, Delta State.

The group, in a statement yesterday, said the call was necessitated by the under-representation which it said the constituency had been suffering at the National Assembly since 1999.

Saying that Rev Waive left an indelible footprint as President of the Students Union Government during their University days at Ekpoma, the group in the statement signed by Austin Ohwofaria-Ughelli North; Efe Otavworuo Ughelli South and Rume Otidi, Udu Local Government Area, maintained that he is equipped with all that it takes to give effective representation to the constituency. While noting that its members hailed from the constituency, the group said: “our constituency has suffered very poor, selfish, primitive and inept representation at the National Assembly since 1999.

Our people need a voice with clout, courage, selflessness, vision, humility, uprightness and result-oriented leadership.” The statement enjoined all political, religious, labour, traditional and community leaders to forget their political party affiliations and support Waive for the position.

