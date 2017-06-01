Home | News | General | Okowa remainS focused, smart agenda yieding results — Ogenesivbe

The Executive Assistant on Communications to the governor of Delta State, Barr. Fred Oghenesivbe has debunked allegations in the social media urging Deltans to pray for their governor for deviating from his electioneering promises.

He posited that the governor’s simple life style reflected in his mode of dressing, humility and hard work explains his positive moral status and commitment to the sound universal principles and ideals of representative government, adding that it is mischievous for anyone to think that Okowa have been unfair to those who worked very hard for his victory in 2015.

Gov. Okowa

Oghenesivbe said that Okowa is well guided by the four pillars of pro activeness and result oriented leadership style which has over the years yielded impressive results of the gov. Smart Agenda in Delta State.

He said those calling for prayers for the governor are absolutely right because God and the holy scriptures enjoined us to pray for our leaders at all times but that prayers for Okowa should be directed at greater wisdom, consistent divine inspirations and for increased financial resources of Delta State so as to enable him expand the enviable scope of development currently spread across the three Senatorial districts; North, South and Central.

“Its absolutely distasteful for anyone to say that power has engrossed the reasoning of the governor because he has done well for his immediate political family; stakeholders, core loyalists and have also extended his large heart of unconditional love to his political enemies and detractors knowing fully well that good governance is essentially about the rule of the majority and the rights of the minority.

