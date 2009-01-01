Home | News | General | Firm unveils plan to end homelessness by 2027

BY DESTINY ESEAGA

The daunting task of tackling the menace of homelessness in Nigeria is gradually moving away from being a dream to reality, as EUC Homes has vowed to end homelessness in Nigeria by 2027.

The real estate company made the commitment during the launch of a new premium estate in Oworonshoki, a suburb of Lagos State.

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Babatunde Adeniran, stated that The Third Mainland Courts located at the Oworonshoki shoreline was part of the company’s plan to end homelessness in Nigeria by 2027. He reiterated that the firm had also established the EUC Homes Foundation which would come up with guides and strategies that will inspire a sustained and strategic philanthropic response to homelessness, hunger and illiteracy.

The statement read: “As we unveil this masterpiece, making dream homes come true is incomplete without making the homeless feel at home, we therefore urge you to give back to the community in the little ways possible while maximizing this strategic location for your residential, commercial, educational, institutional or recreational purposes for the most beautiful home experience and guaranteed return on investment.”

