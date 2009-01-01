Home | News | General | Work hard to become successful, young writer urges youths

By ANINO AGANBI

A 16-year-old writer, Aishat Ibrahim, has urged Nigerian youths to have strong moral values and work hard to be successful in order safeguard their families’ integrity.

Aishat, who is the daughter of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Federal State Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Lagos, Ibrahim Sani Kaoje, said this at the launching of her maiden book titled “The Girl who Loves her City” in Lagos.

She said: “The purpose and sole aim of the book is to strengthen, shape, guide and manifest good attitudes towards the minds of the youths in general. It teaches young adults to have strong moral values and work hard to become successful.” She also launched her Non-Governmental Organization,NGO, ‘Aishat Foundation’.

According to her, “We all get discouraged at some point in time both at home, work or anywhere, then I say it is time we put up our sleeves and read this book as it will guide us on the zeal to never give up no matter how many times we fall without looking back.”

She urged her fellow youths to know that behind every cloud, there is a silver linen and they should not stop climbing mountains until they make their parents proud with the tears of joy.

Also, the Coordinator , Aishat Foundation, Mr. Ojo Adeyemi revealed that Aishat started writing the book at the age of 13, adding that she got inspiration from books she read and challenged herself to also write one.

He said the major aim of the book and the foundation was to address moral decadence and entrench discipline among teenagers and young adults. He said: “The book also gibes advise to parents as their behavior and attitude have a major role to play in the upbringing of children.”

