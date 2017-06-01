Home | News | General | Ambode’s wife, others counsel govt on gender mainstreaming
By Josephine Agbonkhese

Government at all levels has been advised to ensure the incorporation of gender perspectives in its  formulation and evaluation of policies, programmes and projects, if any meaningful development must happen in the country.

Giving this advice were the wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode; Professor of Sociology and Gender Studies, Mrs Olabisi Aina, and rights activist cum Executive Director, Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre, WARDC, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, who spoke in Lagos at a workshop tagged, ‘1st Round of Lagos @50 Gender Policy Dialogue’ organized for policy makers and stakeholders by WARDC.

Aina said, “Gender mainstreaming puts ‘people’ at the heart of policy-making and because it is people-centered, no-one is left out and that way, development is certain.” She further urged the Senate to reconsider its decision on 35% affirmative action for women in government.

On her part, Akiyode-Afolabi, who said a lot still needed to be done to support gender mainstreaming.

