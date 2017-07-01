Home | News | General | Proactive governance crucial to Senate’s performance, says Saraki

By Henry Umoru

SENATE President Bukola Saraki said, yesterday, that proactive and responsive governance was crucial to the performance of the 8th Senate.

Saraki, who spoke on the past and upcoming activities of the 8th Senate, stressed that government at all levels should emulate the strategy of the upper chamber by being proactive to foresee the needs of the public, while also being responsive by keeping in touch with what Nigerians want.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate President said, “If you notice, over the past two years, we have been working to anticipate the future challenges that the country is facing while also balancing that out with listening to the needs of our constituents”.

Saraki

Saraki, who noted that the Senate had targeted critical laws to create access to finance for young Nigerians, said that it was also working to pass pieces of legislation aimed at making Nigeria’s markets more competitive, improving infrastructure like our roads and railways, and making the nation’s ports more efficient for both importation and exportation.

Meanwhile, Saraki joined world leaders to mark the World Humanitarian Day, insisting that civilians must never be targets in conflict situations.

Through the official Twitter page of the Office of the Senate President — @SPNigeria — he stated that the 8th Senate will continue to remain committed to supporting the nation’s Armed Forces in ensuring that families, aid workers, and other civilians that are caught in conflict situations are not affected by violence.

