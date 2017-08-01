Home | News | General | Cambridge Weight Plan gives free products to Nigerians in ‘Shape up Challenge’

Cambridge Weight Plan, a platform that provides individuals with the right nutrients that aids shedding of excess weight, is offering a unique opportunity to 10 people who will receive N200, 000 worth of products each, free consultations and a dedicated trainer in a campaign tagged ‘Shape up Challenge.’

The 10 participants will undergo the Cambridge Weight Plan in a 3-month all-expense paid program designed to support the individuals towards the journey of weight loss.

Cambridge Weight Plan

Speaking on ‘Shape up Challenge’, the company’s Managing Director, Mrs. Eniola Karunwi, said the organisation is keen on giving back to Nigerians in line its commitment and quality of services offered, which outweigh any financial gain.

“As an organization with strong success stories and possibilities, we want to give back massively to Nigerians who are overweight/obese. The aim is to broaden the scope of our success stories and most importantly help overweight/obese individuals, those who have had to battle this weight problem for a long time and also might have been financially limited to getting an adequate help for themselves,” she explained.

Individuals who weight 90kgs and above are eligible for the ‘Shape up Challenge’, and must be ready to dedicate themselves to the 3-month program where they will be expected to lose at least 40% of their weight. The program will be coordinated by CWP and a team of fitness professionals.

To sign up, participants have to fill an online form on the Cambridge Weight Plan Nigeria website http://cambridgeweightplan-nigeria.com (including a section which requires a brief reason why they want to lose weight). A panel will review all entries and short list the 10 applicants.

Cambridge Weight Plan Nigeria launched in Nigeria in 2011 working closely with the headquarters in the United Kingdom for the past 6 years, and has had remarkable success stories since its inception. Providing consumers all over the world with the right nutrients that aids the shedding of the excess weight and proven by international standards, the weight plan has been proven to be 100% healthy, effective and reliable, as well as being able to deal with weight-related conditions.

Cambridge Weight Plan Nigeria provides quality services for its customers which include individuals across Nigeria and West African region.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General