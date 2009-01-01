Home | News | General | #ResumeOrResign convener, Deji Adeyanju, blasts FG for celebrating Buhari’s return

Co-convener of the #ResumeOrResign group, Deji Adeyanju, on Saturday slammed the Federal Government for celebrating the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country.

Adeyanju, along with popular musician, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, had protested for about 10 days, asking Buhari to either resume or resign.

The protest was, however, called off on Wednesday after they were attacked by Buhari supporters during a protest at Wuse Market, Abuja.

In a series of tweets, Adeyanju said, “God bless Nigeria. God bless our President. It’s now time to fight corruption, create jobs. Bring Nigeria out of recession. Henceforth, truth.

“However, I must condemn the APC and members of this government celebrating the arrival of the President as if it’s some sort of achievement.

“This government has not achieved anything in over two years. How then can they be celebrating arrival of Buhari after 103 days? Clueless people

“The President must unite the country. There’s practically nothing worth celebrating after 103 days away from Nigeria. We should be ashamed.

“The President is coming back to the country at a time we need a leader who will address the issues of Arewa quit notice to Igbo, etc.”

