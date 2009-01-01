Home | News | General | Buhari’s return not spurred by protests, says Presidency
Buhari’s return not spurred by protests, says Presidency



President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to Nigeria yesterday, has nothing to do with the protest against his continued stay in London, the presidency has declared.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, told reporters at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while awaiting the arrival of the president that the arrival had been planned well before the protest began.

“The return of the president has nothing to do with the protest. It is about continuing with the work he started,” he said.

“Some of us knew about his return some days back. Remember that the Acting President held on effectively and they will continue to the work together.

“We left the work of announcement with the managers of the Acting President.”

