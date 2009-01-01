Home | News | General | Many are happy that Buhari is back - Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said yesterday that Nigerians are happy that President Muhammadu Buhari is back in the country.

He was reacting to the enthusiasm displayed by Nigerians on the President’s return.

“It was a natural reaction, most people heard of his arrival only a few hours before then, but as you can see, the response was so spontaneous,” he told reporters after a meeting with the President at the State House, Abuja.

He added: “So, I think that people were so excited and very happy. Many Nigerians who lined up on the road to receive the president as he came back, many Nigerians are happy that the president is hale and hearty and that he has come back.”

Thousands of Abuja residents lined both sides of the road, chanting “Baba Oyoyo”.

Buhari even ordered his convoy to stop to enable him acknowledge his supporters.

Osinbajo said the recuperation of the president is an indication that the country would recover.

“The message to Nigerians is that the recovery and recuperation of the president is in some sense symbolic of the recovery of Nigeria,” he said.

“Nigeria is going to recover. We are on the path of strong economic recovery and this is an excellent sign that the country is on the right side. There is great hope, there is great excitement and we are going to make it as a nation.”

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State said Nigerians should “not play politics with everything.”

The PDP governor added: “We are here talking about health, irrespective of the party l belong to, you can see that l am here today to rejoice with the family. That is how it is supposed to be. Don’t play politics with health issues, don’t do that. So, irrespective of what is going on out there, one is happy to be here.”

