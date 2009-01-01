Home | News | General | Pro-Buhari protesters block Airport road, singing and dancing 'Sai Baba'

Thousands of pro-President Muhammadu Buhari protesters yesterday temporarily blocked the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja (NAIA) highway singing and dancing to welcome him from London.

Security personnel deployed to ensure smooth traffic flows along the highway abandoned their duty posts as they could not control the crowds, shouting “Sai Baba Buhari”.

Another set of the protesters also stormed the Supreme Court’s gate of the Presidential Villa, begging the security personnel on duty to allow them enter the main premises of the Villa to welcome the President.

Among those at the airport to welcome the president included members of the National Assembly, service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, as well as other presidential aides.

The President took a national salute from the presidential Guards Brigade while cultural groups were also singing and dancing to welcome him back home.

The president retired into his official residence in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast on tomorrow at 7a.m.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General