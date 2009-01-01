Home | News | General | Nigerian man bags 51 months jail term in the US for fraud

A Nigerian hacker that defrauded businesses in the US and elsewhere of about $6.5 million has been jailed for 51 months by a New York federal judge.

The hacker, Obinna Obioha, was sentenced by US District Judge David N. Hurd for running a scheme in which he instructed hackers to hack into computers and email accounts of individuals around the world using malicious software.

The 31-year-old man as part of his guilty plea to wire fraud in April 2017, Obioha admitted that, while in Nigeria, he worked with and instructed others to hack into computers and email accounts used by dozens of victims in the United States and around the world.

Acting United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith said:

“Obioha, working from Nigeria, was a central figure in a fraud scheme using digital disguises and deceit to bilk businesses out of millions of dollars.

"We will continue to track down and bring to justice cyber criminals like Obioha no matter where they operate. I thank the FBI for its terrific work in this case identifying and apprehending Obioha."

FBI Special Agent in Charge Vadim D. Thomas said:“These schemes can rob individuals and businesses of their livelihood. Cyber-crime is a serious threat and the FBI is prepared to go to any lengths to apprehend those like Obioha.”

According to Law360, Obioha and his associates used those bogus email accounts to send fraudulent invoices to victims, instructing them to wire funds to bank accounts controlled by Obioha and his associates, under the pretense that the wires were payments for actual deals that had been previously negotiated by the victims.

He also admitted that between January and September 2016, he was involved in at least 50 wire transfers, and that about $6.5 million was sent by wire to bank accounts that he and his associates controlled.

