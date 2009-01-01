Home | News | General | What Nigerians must do now that President Buhari is back from London - South-east governors

- President Muhammadu Buhari suddenly returned to Nigeria on Saturday, August 19

- Governors from the south-east commended Nigerians for praying for President Buhari

- The governors also warned Nigerians to henceforth desist from hate speeches

Governors from the south-east part of Nigeria have welcomes President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria after he spent 103 days in London treating an ailment.

While President Buhari was away, there were a lot of speculations and rumour concerning his health status resulting in visits by governors, ministers and other top politicians in the country.

NAIJ.com reports that as he landed Nigeria on Saturday, August 19, the South-East Governors Forum, through its chairman and governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, thanked God for granting the president a divine healing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umahi, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, described the president’s healing as a great work of God and wished him total recovery as he resumes duty.

The forum also warned Nigerians against continuing with hate speeches and emphasized its readiness to protect Nigerians irrespective of tribe and region.

“I thank Nigerians for praying for the speedy recovery of the president. This shows that they are becoming more patriotic despite varying political lines.

“I call for more prayers and dedication to service from Nigerians because we can only achieve greatness through unity of purpose.

“We call on governors of other regions to reciprocate this gesture for the attainment of desired peace in the country,” the statement read.

NAIJ.com had reported earlier that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has finally spoken out about the health travails recently suffered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, described Buhari’s return after about 103 days in London as a nation’s hope fulfilled.

