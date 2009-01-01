Home | News | General | How Buhari’s home-state of Katsina celebrated his return from London after 103 days of battle with illness

- Roads in Katsina state suddenly became deserted immediately President Buhari arrived

- There was jubilation in Daura with motorcycle displays

- Daura elders are planning a full-scale celebration of President Buhari's return on August 20

Major streets in Katsina state suddenly became empty immediately President Muhammadu Buhari landed in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city on Saturday, August 19.

Businesses also shut down while many viewing centres switched from live matches to local television stations to join the broadcast of the president’s return from London.

Buhari travelled to London from Nigeria on May 7 for an ailment.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: President Buhari lands in Nigeria (photos,video)

There were, however, pockets of jubilation, but many stayed glued to their television set to watch the president’s return.

Others, who were in town when the news broke, looked for the nearest business centres and food shops to catch a glimpse of the live broadcast right from the early evening till late in the night.

Daily Trust reports that in Daura, Buhari’s native place of origin, his return was mostly celebrated by motorcyclists, who took to the streets with various displays.

The report said the town planned a grand rally for Sunday, August 20, today to celebrate his return.

According to the report, Mohammed Hamisu, a community leader in Daura, said it was difficult for some people to believe that Buhari was back, they think it is rumour.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

A statement from Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state, through his spokesperson, Abdu Labaran, expressed joy that Buhari was back.

He also thanked Nigerians for their steadfastness in prayers as well as their moral support to the president while he was away.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Nigeria after 103 days away from work.

He spent 103 days in the UK been treated for an undisclosed ailment.

He was welcomed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport by staff, aides, and some APC governor's including Rochas Okorocha.

Watch the jubilation that greeted Buhari's return from London:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General