Asiwaju Tinubu finally breaks silence over President Buhari’s illness and return from London

- Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is currently out of Nigeria, welcomed President Buhari back after about 103 days in London

- Tinubu urged Nigerians to support Buhari to make Nigerians greater than the APC met it

- He said Buhari's return means God has answered the prayer of Nigerians

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has finally spoken out about the health travails recently suffered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, described Buhari’s return after about 103 days in London as a nation’s hope fulfilled.

Tinubu, who has been silent for a while and currently out of Nigeria, expressed joy hours after Buhari’s arrival in Nigeria, in a statement released by his media office.

“President Buhari’s return home is our prayers answered. President Buhari has always been a man of moral fortitude, discipline, strength and dedication.

“These attributes have helped him battle medical challenges. These same attributes will lead him to success in surmounting our national challenges.

“President Buhari has demonstrated time and again his devotion to this nation and its great causes.

“His love of country and the realization that he has a mission to fulfill so that Nigeria may realize its better self by providing security and prosperity to all Nigerians has compelled him home.

“Just as we gathered to pray for his health and his return, we must remain united in spirit to support President Buhari as he pursues the progressive agenda for which he was elected and that promises us all a better day.

“Our nation is strong but must overcome many challenges. We can do so with President Buhari at the helm and with the rest of the nation in active support.

“Thus, the president’s return home is both real and symbolic.

“We all must renew our faith in our collective purpose and rededicate ourselves to a nation indivisible and united in reconstructing our political economy so that it provides a decent and good life to all our people.

“It has been a heartening thing to see that our nation has matured to the point where governance continued in a meaningful, seamless manner during the president’s absence.

“This again was a sign of the harmony between President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo,” Tinubu said.

The APC chieftain added: “On this day, it is even more heartening to think of the things that can now be achieved with President Buhari back to lead the nation. Today is a glad and happy one for those who wish Nigeria well.

“While we rejoice the President’s return, we also must quickly turn to the hard and heavy work at hand.

“We must do everything possible to help President Buhari and his government accomplish those things we all seek - economic growth, prosperity, justice, security and peace. May we do our best to become our best.

“Welcome home, Mr. President. Welcome home."

NAIJ.com reported earlier that President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Nigeria after 105 days away from work.

He spent 103 days in the UK being treated for an undisclosed ailment.

He was welcomed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport by staff, aides, and some APC governor's including Rochas Okorocha.

Watch the euphoria that greeted Buhari's return on Saturday, August 19:

