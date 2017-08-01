Home | News | General | Raped, Killed, Vagina, Eyes, Tongue & Breasts Removed – Gruesome Ritual Murder Of 8yr Old Chikamso (Graphic)
Raped, Killed, Vagina, Eyes, Tongue & Breasts Removed – Gruesome Ritual Murder Of 8yr Old Chikamso (Graphic)



More gruesome details have emerged in the murder of 8-year-old Miss Chikamso Victory by an undergraduate of  the University of Port-Harcourt, (UNIPORT) Maxwell Ifeanyi Chukwu Dike.

 

23-year-old Dike, a 200 level student was on the verge of dumping the body when he was apprehended by local vigilantes in the early hours of Saturday,  August 19, St Messiah Street, Eliozu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

 

According to the police, he abducted the child, who was his neighbour, raped her and after killing her, he removed her vagina, eyes, tongue and breasts.

