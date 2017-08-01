Home | News | General | How I Knew My 2nd Husband Was The One For me – Monalisa Chinda

Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda has had her fair share of relationship troubles over the years. It will be recalled that she got married to record label executive, Dejo Richards, in 2004, though the union only lasted for few years.

Shortly after that, she got into a publicized relationship with socialite, Lanre Nzeribe, but that relationship also fizzled out.

However, Chinda eventually found her missing rib in 2016 when she got married to a childhood friend, Victor Coker. Ever since she tied the knot with Victor, she has been radiating with a glow that is hard to miss.

“I found that I was at peace with him. He is God-fearing and has a good relationship with his family. I also always like to be in his company, and I knew it deep inside me that I had found the one.

He loves my daughter like his own child and she feels very comfortable with him as well. Of course, there were a couple of other things I looked out for and the good thing was that he surpassed all my expectations.”

On the lessons she learnt from her past marriage, she said,

“Don’t let your emotions becloud your judgment; you have to use your head at all times. I believe I’m a humble person and I don’t have any problem admitting it when I’m wrong. I have also learnt to be patient and not make hasty decisions. In all, marriage is a lifelong training ground so you learn every day. It is important to understand the person you’re in a relationship with; know their likes and dislikes and that should guide your conduct, so that you wouldn’t have issues.”

